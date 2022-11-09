Switzerland's Dominic Stricker moved to the top of the Red Group at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday with a victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti that couldn't have been any closer.
In the event's unique format that features no-ad scoring and sets to four games, with tiebreakers at 3-3, Stricker prevailed 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7), 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3) at Milan, Italy.
The tournament includes the world's top eight 21-and-under players, who were separated into two groups for round-robin play. The winner of each group will face the runner-up from the other group in the semifinals.
Stricker had a 20-9 edge in aces during the match that lasted 2 hours, 28 minutes. Stricker improved to 2-0, while Musetti fell to 1-1 in the Red Group round robin.
In the day's other Green Group match, Great Britain's Jack Draper beat Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (2), 4-2. Draper moved to 1-1, and Tseng slipped to 0-2.
The United States' Brandon Nakashima is now 2-0 in the Green Group after a 4-1, 4-3 (2), 4-2 victory over the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. The result dropped Lehecka to 1-1, the same as Francesco Passaro, who won an all-Italian matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, 4-3 (7), 2-4, 3-4 (4), 4-3 (4), 4-3 (8).
Arnaldi, who slipped to 0-2, was unable to take advantage of three match points in the fifth-set tiebreaker before Passaro converted his third match point.
Next Gen ATP Finals group standings, with record, set winning percentage, game winning percentage:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.