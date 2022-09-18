Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scores a rushing touchdown and looks back at South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (27) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
After another dominant performance, Georgia strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.
The defending national champion Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with Saturday's 48-7 victory in their Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents by a 130-10 margin this season.
Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Alabama (3-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) receiving three votes and one vote, respectively.
The top 10 was unchanged with the exception of No. 8 Kentucky (3-0) switching places with No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0).
No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Southern California and No. 10 Arkansas all improved to 3-0 over the weekend.
No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) and No. 12 NC State (3-0) both moved up four spots.
This week's biggest risers were No. 14 Penn State (3-0) and No. 15 Oregon (2-1). The Nittany Lions climbed eight spots after a 41-12 win at Auburn and the Ducks jumped 10 places after a 41-20 defeat of BYU.
The Cougars (2-1) tumbled seven spots to No. 19, while Miami (2-1) plummeted 12 spots to No. 25 after a 17-9 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1).
Washington (3-0) entered the poll at No. 18 after a 39-28 defeat of Michigan State. The Spartans (2-1) dropped from No. 11 to "others receiving votes" with the loss.
