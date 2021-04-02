The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins. Terms were not disclosed.
Jenkins, 31, has played in 93 NFL games (28 starts) with five teams, including 16 games (five starts) with Miami in 2019.
He appeared in 11 games with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and made 21 tackles.
Originally a third-round pick by New Orleans in 2013, Jenkins has 176 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Bears (2017, 2020), New York Giants (2018) and Dolphins.
