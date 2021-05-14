Sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle signed a four-year $27.1 million guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins that includes a $17.1 million signing bonus.
Waddle was the second wide receiver drafted in the 2021 draft and reunites with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.
The contract includes a team option for a fifth season, as is customary for NFL first-rounders.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the work the scouting staff did on Tagovailoa last year made the Waddle pick a pretty simple decision.
"In doing that, we saw really all the players at Alabama, and Waddle was somebody who definitely stood out as a receiver, as a returner, just a really good player," Flores said.
Waddle joins a wide receiver group in Miami that includes free-agent addition Will Fuller and DeVante Parker.
When targeting Waddle in college, Tagovailoa averaged 16.6 yards per completion and had a 74.1 percent completion rate.
Waddle went one pick after LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) and before Heisman-winning teammate DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles).
--Field Level Media
