The Miami Dolphins have rewarded kicker Jason Sanders for an All-Pro season by signing him through 2026.
The deal is a five-year extension worth $22 million, with $10 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported.
Sanders, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018 and has made 77 of 89 career field goal attempts (86.5 percent).
Last season, he hit 36 of 39 tries (92.3 percent) and all 36 of his extra point attempts. He finished in a three-way tie for most points scored last season (144), also matching the franchise record.
Sanders also led the league with 20 made field goals from 40-plus yards and had two game-winning kicks in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.