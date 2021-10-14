Sorry, an error occurred.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the starting role Sunday when the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars square off in London.
Tagovailoa missed the past three games with fractured ribs but practiced without complication Wednesday and Thursday. He is not listed on the team's injury report for Week 6.
"We're excited to get him back," said Dolphins coach Brian Flores.
The Dolphins will be without linebacker Myles Jack, who has been battling a back injury and won't make the trip to London. He didn't take part in the past two practices.
On the season, Jack has 36 tackles in five games.
Also Thursday, Jacoby Brissett, who took over when Tagovailoa exited Week 2 and started the next three games, was limited with a hamstring injury.
Tagovailoa steered the Dolphins to a Week 1 win at New England. Miami has lost four in a row since and has been outscored by a league-worst 75 points in its five games this season.
Tagovailoa attempted four passes in Week 2 before leaving the game against the Buffalo Bills. He is 17-of-31 passing with one touchdown, one interception and four sacks this season.
In five games, the Dolphins have used five offensive line combinations.
The 2021 Jaguars are winless and bring a 20-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup.
--Field Level Media
