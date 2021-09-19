Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a cart in the first quarter on Sunday and is questionable to return with a rib injury.
NFL Network reported that Tagovailoa has bruised ribs and is in a lot of pain. Per the report, X-rays were negative but an MRI is scheduled for Monday.
The second-year signal-caller took a hard shot from Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa while attempting to complete a pass on fourth down on Miami's second possession.
The training staff came out to assist Tagovailoa and helped him walk to the sideline, where he was later loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room.
He completed 1 of 4 passes for 13 yards and was sacked twice before exiting.
Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.