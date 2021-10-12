The Miami Dolphins designated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Tagovailoa has been on IR since Sept. 25, six days after injuring his ribs in the Dolphins' 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins won at New England in Week 1 but are off to a 1-4 start with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) up next Sunday in London. Jacksonville has lost 20 consecutive games.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback and could still see action if the former first-round pick isn't ready to play.

Brissett, however, played with a severe hamstring strain during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was taken to the locker room on a cart before returning to the game.

Brissett, 28, was 27 of 39 passing for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception against the Bucs.

Tagovailoa, 23, is 17 of 31 for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two starts this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.