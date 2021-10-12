Sorry, an error occurred.
The Miami Dolphins designated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.
Tagovailoa has been on IR since Sept. 25, six days after injuring his ribs in the Dolphins' 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins won at New England in Week 1 but are off to a 1-4 start with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) up next Sunday in London. Jacksonville has lost 20 consecutive games.
Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback and could still see action if the former first-round pick isn't ready to play.
Brissett, however, played with a severe hamstring strain during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was taken to the locker room on a cart before returning to the game.
Brissett, 28, was 27 of 39 passing for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception against the Bucs.
Tagovailoa, 23, is 17 of 31 for 215 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two starts this season.
--Field Level Media
