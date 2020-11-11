The Miami Dolphins will move wide receiver Preston Williams to injured reserve for a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals, coach Brian Flores confirmed Wednesday.
Williams, a second-year undrafted pro, was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during the first half.
"We ran some tests. It's a little bit more significant than we initially thought," Flores said. "It's a big loss. Preston has made a lot of plays for us over the first half of the season."
The 23-year-old wideout, who leads the Dolphins with four receiving touchdowns this season, had four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown before he left the game.
Going on IR means he will miss at least three games.
The Dolphins (5-3) are currently second in the AFC East. They host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.