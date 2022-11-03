Less than 48 hours after agreeing to a trade for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins reached an agreement on an extension with the Pro Bowl pass rusher.
The team on Thursday announced they signed Chubb to a new five-year deal that keeps him in Miami through the 2027 season.
According to ESPN, the contract is worth $110 million, can reach $111.25 million with incentives and includes $63.2 million guaranteed. The new deal makes Chubb the sixth-highest-paid edge rusher with an average annual value of $22 million. Only the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby ($23.5 million), Browns’ Myles Garrett ($25 million), Chargers’ Joey Bosa ($27 million) and Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Steelers’ TJ Watt ($28 million) are making more per year.
Chubb’s guaranteed money only trails Bosa ($78 million) and Watt ($80 million).
The Dolphins on Tuesday sent the Denver Broncos a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, as well as running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb, who is playing on the final season of his five-year rookie contract. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier on Wednesday said the expectation was to come to an agreement on a new deal with Chubb, 26.
“When you do a deal like that for a player, you always would like to – from our perspective when we do business –we would like to have something done and we anticipate having something finished up here shortly,” he said.
Chubb, as well as running back Jeff Wilson Jr., whom the team also acquired in a trade deadline day deal, arrived in South Florida early Wednesday morning and later participated in their first practice.
With Chubb signed for an additional five years, the Dolphins have a pass rush duo with him and second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips they believe will be one of the better tandems in the league for years to come.
Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season and 26 since entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 Draft. He ranks third in ESPN’s pass block win rate, defined as how often players beat their blocker within 2.5 seconds. Chubb was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after a 7.5-sack season.
Phillips, 23, led the team with three sacks until the trade for Chubb. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Phillips ranked tied for ninth in pass block win rate. His 8.5 sacks last season set a new Dolphins rookie record.
“I think it’s awesome,” Phillips said Wednesday of Chubb’s arrival. “I think the more pieces we have on the defense, the more successful we can be. So it’s great to have a guy like that. I’ll definitely lean into him and try to get some advice with pass rushing and stuff like that. but yeah, happy to have him here, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.