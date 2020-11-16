The Miami Dolphins extended defensive tackle Zach Sieler's contract through the 2023 season on Monday.
The 25-year-old Sieler has 26 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in nine games (three starts) this season.
He played three games with the Dolphins last December after they acquired him off waivers from Baltimore.
Drafted in the seventh round by the Ravens in 2018, Sieler has 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 18 games (four starts) with Baltimore and Miami.
