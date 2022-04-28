The Miami Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Thursday.

Wilkins is guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million in 2023 as a result of the move.

The 26-year-old recorded career-best totals in tackles (89) and sacks (4.5) in 17 starts last season.

Wilkins has 192 tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 career games (43 starts) since being selected by the Dolphins with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Clemson product also has a pair of 1-yard touchdown receptions on offense.

--Field Level Media

