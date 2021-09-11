The Miami Dolphins activated left tackle Austin Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
The 2020 first-round pick was placed on the list along with tight end Adam Shaheen on Sept. 6 after both tested positive.
Jackson, who is vaccinated, needed two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to the active roster.
The Dolphins said Jackson will travel separately from the team to New England for Sunday's season opener. He did not practice all week and is questionable for the game against the Patriots.
Jackson, 22, started 12 of his 13 games as a rookie last season.
Shaheen, who has been vocal with his anti-vaccination stance, must remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a minimum of 10 days.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.