Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres, 8-3.
The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season.
The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the third with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.
Mookie Betts opened the bottom of the fifth with a single and stole second off Padres starter Mike Clevinger. With two out, Will Smith -- who gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second with his 16th homer of the season -- was hit by a pitch and stole second.
Muncy then homered to right, his 11th homer of the season, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.
Los Angeles took advantage of the seventh error of the season by Padres third baseman Manny Machado to extend the lead in the seventh.
Betts again opened the inning with a single. Trea Turner then hit a potential double-play grounder to Machado's left, but the ball ricocheted off Machado's glove into short left, putting Dodgers at second and third. Freddie Freeman and Smith followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies.
The Dodgers added a final run in the eighth on doubles by Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger.
The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a fielding error by Lux after Juan Soto opened the inning with a single. Brandon Drury doubled home Soto, Jake Cronenworth had an RBI groundout and Wil Myers singled home Drury.
Heaney allowed three unearned runs on four hits and a walk, with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Martin (3-0) followed with a perfect inning of relief to earn the win.
Clevinger (3-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk, with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two home runs in a game for the first time this season.
Betts had three hits for the Dodgers. Smith and Muncy each drove in three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.