Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will begin the season on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday.
The 28-year-old All-Star sprained his left ankle during a fielding drill at spring training on March 6.
He appeared in only one game this spring, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on March 3.
Gonsolin went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts last season, striking out 119 batters in 130 1/3 innings.
He missed most of the last two months of the season due to a forearm strain.
The Dodgers avoided arbitration with Gonsolin by signing him to a two-year, $6.65 million deal on Jan. 31.
A ninth-round pick of the Dodgers in 2016, Gonsolin has a 26-6 record with a 2.51 ERA in 59 games (51 starts) over four seasons.
--Field Level Media
