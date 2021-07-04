The Los Angeles Dodgers called up rookie right-hander Edwin Uceta for the fifth time this season on Sunday.
Uceta rejoins the Dodgers ahead of a planned bullpen game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Brusdar Graterol to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The 23-year-old Uceta has made eight appearances for the Dodgers this season, going 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. He's struck out 16 and walked six, giving up 14 hits.
In the Dodgers farm system since 2016, Uceta has gone 20-14 with a 3.77 ERA in 343 2/3 minor league innings.
Graterol, 22, has a 1-0 record and a 6.75 ERA in five relief appearances for the Dodgers this season.
--Field Level Media
