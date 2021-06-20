The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City and optioned fellow right-hander Mitch White to the Triple-A club on Sunday.
Uceta, 23, returns for his fourth stint with the Dodgers in 2021. In seven games (one start) this season, the rookie is 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA.
White, 26, has a 3.77 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Los Angeles this season.
In the Dodgers' 9-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night, White struck out one while allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning.
Over the last two seasons with the Dodgers, White is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 14 career games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.