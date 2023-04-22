The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Victor Gonzalez and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment on Saturday.
Gonzalez, 27, went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.
He last pitched with the Dodgers on Aug. 22, 2021 and has battled multiple injuries since, including elbow surgery.
Gonzalez has been showing off his improved fitness on social media, including recent side-by-side shots reflecting a reported 30-pound weight loss.
He went 6-1 with one save, a 2.75 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 games (two starts) with the Dodgers from 2020-21.
Reed, 30, pitched 2/3 of an inning in his season debut Friday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six runs on five hits.
Reed is 2-1 with a 7.57 ERA in 29 games over parts of two seasons with the Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.