The Los Angeles Dodgers named former big-league pitcher Brandon Gomes as their new general manager on Tuesday.
Gomes, 37, has been part of the Dodgers' front office since 2016. He has been an assistant GM for the past three seasons.
The Dodgers operated without a general manager the past three seasons after Farhan Zaidi left following the 2018 season to run the San Francisco Giants.
President of baseball operations Andrew Freidman split the GM duties up collaboratively among high-ranking staffers.
Gomes' promotion comes not long after he was reportedly a candidate for the New York Mets' GM job.
"I'm thrilled to announce the promotion of Brandon to general manager, as he has been an integral part of our success since joining the Dodgers in 2016," Friedman said in a statement. "I look forward to our continued partnership as we strive for another world championship."
Friedman and Gomes have had a close relationship dating back to 2010. Friedman, then serving as GM of the Tampa Bay Rays, acquired Gomes in a trade from the San Diego Padres.
Gomes made 173 relief appearances over the ensuing five seasons (2011-15) for the Rays and went 11-12 with a 4.20 ERA. He signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs after the 2015 season, was released the following June and hooked on with the Dodgers later that year as a pitching performance coordinator.
