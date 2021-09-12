The Los Angeles Dodgers placed closer Kenley Jansen on the paternity list Sunday and recalled right-hander Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Jansen, 33, is 2-4 with a 2.43 ERA and 32 saves this season for the Dodgers. The right-hander has converted 11 straight save opportunities.
The three-time All-Star is 35-26 with a 2.39 ERA and a franchise-record 344 saves in 12 seasons with Los Angeles.
White, 25, returns for ninth stint with the team. He is 1-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 19 games (four starts) for the Dodgers.
--Field Level Media
