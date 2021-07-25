The Los Angeles Dodgers placed five-time All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation, the team announced Sunday.
The move is retroactive to Thursday.
In a corresponding move, Los Angeles activated right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson.
Betts, 28, is batting .270 this season with 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 47 walks. Over his eight-year career (the last two in Los Angeles), Betts has a .298 batting average with 169 homers and 549 RBIs.
Nelson returns from the IL, where he was placed July 9 with a left lumbar strain.
Nelson, 32, has appeared in 25 games this season with one start. He is 1-1 and has struck out 41 and walked 13 in 27 innings of work. His 2.00 ERA leads the team.
--Field Level Media
