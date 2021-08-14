The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urias on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a left calf contusion.
Urias, 25, sports a 13-3 record with a 3.29 ERA in 24 games (all starts) this season. His win total is tied for the major league lead with Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks entering play on Saturday.
Urias owns a 25-10 mark with a 3.23 ERA in 98 career games (62 starts) with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers recalled infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry in a corresponding move.
McKinstry, 26, batted .217 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games with the Dodgers this season. He is hitting .212 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
--Field Level Media
