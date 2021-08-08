The Los Angeles Dodgers placed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain.
The 27-year-old left-hander took the loss Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two runs (one earned) in the 10th inning.
Cleavinger is 2-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 22 appearances (one start) this season. He has struck out 21 and walked 12 in 18 innings.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers selected the contract of left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Bruihl, 24, has not yet made his major league debut. He is 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 26 games (one start) between Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.