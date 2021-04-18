The Los Angeles Dodgers placed second baseman Gavin Lux on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to soreness in his right wrist.
Lux, 23, was fielding ground balls before the game Sunday in San Diego, but manager Dave Roberts said the issue is swinging the bat.
"One swing can set you back, and it's just not worth it with Gavin for us," Roberts told reporters.
The move is retroactive to Friday. Lux last played on Thursday, when he was used as a pinch runner in a 7-5 win against the Colorado Rockies.
Lux is batting .220 (9-for-41) with two triples, five RBIs and 11 strikeouts in 13 games this season.
The Dodgers also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse, activated right-hander Brusdar Graterol from the injured list and optioned left-hander Alex Vesia.
To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ashton Goudeau was placed on outright waivers and later claimed by the Colorado Rockies.
--Field Level Media
