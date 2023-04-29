Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas hit home runs, Jason Heyward drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers returned home to earn a 7-3 victory Friday over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Max Muncy had an RBI double in his return from the paternity list, and right-hander Dustin May rebounded from a rocky first inning as the Dodgers won after finishing a seven-game road trip with a pair of losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates this week.
Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar drove in runs for the Cardinals, and right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-3) gave up a season-high five runs (four earned) on 110 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in his return home. The Los Angeles-area native allowed seven hits with two walks with seven strikeouts.
The Cardinals had a 1-0 lead before May got an out as Nootbaar walked to lead off the game and went to third on a double by Paul Goldschmidt. Nootbaar scored on a wild pitch by May, and Goldschmidt scored three batters later on Contreras' sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers had a quick response as Betts led off the bottom of the first inning with his fourth home run of the season on Flaherty's fifth pitch. Freddie Freeman followed with a single, Muncy worked a one-out walk and Heyward singled to right against his former club to tie the game 2-2.
After Heyward made a sliding catch in right field on a Nolan Arenado drive to save a run in the top of the third inning, the Dodgers charged in front in the bottom half of the frame. Freeman singled and Muncy brought him home with a double to right-center. Heyward's double just inside the third-base bag scored Muncy for a 4-2 advantage.
The Dodgers loaded the bases in the fifth inning against Flaherty and scored when James Outman was hit by a pitch for a 5-2 lead. Vargas' two-run home run in the seventh, for a 7-2 lead, was his first of the season.
Nootbaar had an RBI single in the ninth inning for the Cardinals.
May (3-1) gave up two runs on three hits over five innings with four walks and four strikeouts.
