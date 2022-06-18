Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will have further tests Saturday on a right rib contusion.

Betts, who was injured in an outfield collision with Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's 2-1, 10-inning loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

X-rays were negative but manager Dave Roberts said Betts is dealing with "residual soreness" and will have a CT scan Saturday.

Betts, 29, is batting .273 with 17 homers, 40 RBIs and a league-leading 53 runs scored through 60 games.

The five-time All-Star and 2018 American League MVP is a career .295 hitter with 195 home runs and 607 RBIs in 1,031 games with the Boston Red Sox (2014-19) and Dodgers.

Betts is considered day-to-day. Eddy Alvarez started in Betts' place in right field on Friday and was 0-for-2 before being replaced for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

--Field Level Media

