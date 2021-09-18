Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has a non-displaced fracture in his ribs and is day-to-day, manager Dave Roberts said.
He was not in the lineup for the Dodgers' Saturday afternoon game against the Reds in Cincinnati.
The injury occurred in a collision with teammate Gavin Lux on Monday in the Dodgers' 5-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Roberts said Bellinger, 26, was sore on Saturday but could return to the lineup on Sunday.
It's the latest injury in a nightmare 2021 for Bellinger. He had offseason shoulder surgery, suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula in the second series of the season and then returned to the injured list with a left hamstring injury.
Just two years removed from winning the National League MVP award, Bellinger is batting .159 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in just 89 games.
