Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy suffered a hand contusion after a bad-hop grounder caught his right hand during Wednesday night's game.
Muncy, who couldn't close his hand or grip a bat afterward, left the game in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins. X-rays, however, came back negative.
The Dodgers are off Thursday ahead of a seven-game road trip that begins Friday in Kansas City.
"It was just a contusion on his throwing hand," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "X-rays negative, so we have an off day, and we'll see how he responds on Friday."
Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run to extend his hitting streak to seven games before leaving. His batting average has risen 18 points to .180 during the streak.
He has 13 homers and 40 RBIs on the season.
--Field Level Media
