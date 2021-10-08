Sorry, an error occurred.
Veteran left-hander David Price is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.
The team submitted its roster Friday, hours before the opener of the best-of-five series in San Francisco.
The 36-year-old Price wasn't part of the roster for the Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card game on Wednesday.
Price went 5-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 39 appearances (11 starts) during the regular season. He is slated to be a reliever in the NLDS.
The five-time All-Star used to be one of the top starting pitchers in the majors. He won the 2012 American League Cy Young Award after going 20-5 with a 2.56 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Price is 5-9 with a 4.62 ERA in 23 career postseason appearances (14 starts). He has served up 16 homers in 99 1/3 innings.
The Dodgers also placed Game 1 starter Walker Buehler on the NLDS roster after not having him active against the Cardinals.
Removed from the roster were utility player Zach McKinstry and outfielder Luke Raley.
--Field Level Media
