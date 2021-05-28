Cody Bellinger, the National League 2019 MVP, will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Saturday following an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Manager Dave Roberts said Friday he expects Bellinger will start in center field for the team's home game against the San Francisco Giants and that utility infielder Zach McKinstry (oblique strain) will return Saturday or Sunday.
"Obviously it's not ideal to lose really good players, but everyone is going through it," Roberts said. "To get them back, it's kind of like some free agent acquisitions of trade, but just getting them back to the active roster makes us a lot better."
Bellinger, 25, has been out since suffering a left leg hairline fracture April 5. He carries a slash line of .211/.286/.368 through 21 plate appearances in four games this season.
Now in his fifth season, Bellinger has a .273 career mark, 123 home runs and 320 RBIs in only 510 career games.
Outfielder AJ Pollock (hamstring) will go out on a four-game rehab assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.