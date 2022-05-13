The Los Angeles Dodgers placed veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday with right SI joint inflammation.
The SI (sacroiliac) joint is the lowest point of the spine, marking yet another back-related injury for Kershaw, who has been plagued with them over the years.
Kershaw, 34, made just 21 starts in 2016 because of a mild herniated disc and was unable to pitch in the All-Star Game that season. He also missed five weeks in 2017 with a strained lower back, while another back issue forced him to the injured list in 2020.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Kershaw was supposed to start Friday night's home game against the Philadelphia Phillies, with right-hander Walker Buehler moving into that role instead on a regular four days of rest.
Kershaw, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the start of the season, is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts and pitched seven perfect innings in his season opener at Minnesota last month.
In 15 seasons, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner is 189-84 with a 2.48 ERA and is the club's all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,702.
Cleavinger, 28, had a 5.40 ERA in two outings with the Dodgers earlier this season. In 25 outings (one start) with the Phillies and Dodgers over the past three seasons, he is 2-4 with a 3.54 ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.