Jaime Jarrín, the Spanish-language voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will retire following the 2022 season after 64 years in the broadcast booth.
He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in Major League Baseball.
"I'm grateful to the Dodgers -- the best organization in baseball -- for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years," Jarrín, 85, said in a team statement. "As much as I'll miss my baseball family at Dodger Stadium and across the country, I'm looking forward to spending more time with my sons Jorge and Mauricio and my grandchildren and nurturing my love of travel."
Jarrin joined the Dodgers in 1959, a year after they moved to Los Angeles. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998 and is beloved by the large Latino community in Southern California.
Vin Scully, who retired in 2016 after 67 years of calling Dodgers' games, wished Jarrin well via Twitter.
"Los Angeles has been so lucky to have enjoyed the talents of Jaime Jarrin for over six decades," Scully, 93, posted Tuesday. "I'm thrilled my dear pal will get to spend precious time with his family in retirement. All the best to you Jaime."
