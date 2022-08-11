Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.
Trea Turner and Will Smith also had RBI hits as the Dodgers improved to 13-4 in interleague play this season. Los Angeles also improved to 32-5 since June 29 while pushing their major-league-best record to 77-33.
Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez hit home runs for the Twins, who lost all four games to the Dodgers this season. Luis Arraez had three hits as Minnesota fell to 6-13 all-time against the Dodgers and are now 1-7 at Dodger Stadium.
Twins right-hander Sonny Gray gave up four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings. Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot gave up four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings of his fifth career start after he was recalled earlier Wednesday.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Muncy's 13th home run of the season and his fourth since Aug. 1. After entering the month with a .161 batting average, Muncy is on a seven-game hitting streak.
Cody Bellinger added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second inning to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.
The Twins jumped in front 3-2 in the third inning on a three-run home run from Polanco off Pepiot, his 15th of the season. In the fifth, Sanchez added a solo shot off Pepiot, his 11th, as Minnesota led 4-2.
The Dodgers got even in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Turner and a run-scoring double from Smith.
Taylor's home run in the sixth inning, his seventh, came off losing pitcher Michael Fulmer (4-5) and gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead. Gallo made it 8-4 in the seventh with a three-run shot as a pinch hitter, his first homer since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline. It was Gallo's 13th of the season.
Arraez scored on a wild pitch by the Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.
Left-hander David Price (1-0) had a scoreless inning for the Dodgers to earn the victory.
