The Los Angeles Dodgers once again recalled Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, this time optioning fellow right-hander Andre Jackson.
It is the seventh time Uceta has been with the major league club this season. He is 0-3 with a 6.64 ERA in 20 1/3 innings (25 strikeouts) in 14 appearances (one start) with the Dodgers. At Oklahoma City, he posted a 1-3 mark with a 6.20 ERA in seven appearances (three starts).
Uceta, 23, signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2016.
Jackson is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA in just two appearances with Los Angeles, throwing 8 2/3 innings of relief. He was tagged with his first career loss Friday night when he allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work in a 4-2 loss to Colorado.
Jackson, 25, was a 12th-round draft pick in 2017 out of the University of Utah.
