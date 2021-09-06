The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Neftali Feliz on Monday and optioned left-hander Andrew Vasquez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Feliz, 33, returns for his second stint with the club after being designated for assignment on Aug. 24. He appeared in one game for the Dodgers, tossing a scoreless inning against the New York Mets on Aug. 22.
The 2010 All-Star has spent 10 years in the majors with Texas (2009-15), Detroit (2015), Pittsburgh (2016), Kansas City (2017), Milwaukee (2017), Philadelphia (2021) and Los Angeles (2021), going a combined 21-20 with a 3.56 ERA and 107 saves.
Vasquez, 27, appeared in two games for the Dodgers, allowing one unearned run in 1.2 innings with three strikeouts.
