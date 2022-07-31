The Los Angeles Dodgers added reliever Chris Martin to the active roster and optioned fellow right-hander Jake Reed to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
The Dodgers acquired Martin from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday for infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry.
Martin is 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA and six holds in 34 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022. The 36-year-old has struck out 40 batters, walked four and allowed five home runs in 31 1/3 innings.
He is 6-15 with seven saves and a 4.10 ERA in 244 games (no starts) over parts of seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Cubs.
Reed, 29, made three appearances for the Dodgers, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
The Dodgers conclude a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Sunday before heading to San Francisco for four games with the Giants.
--Field Level Media
