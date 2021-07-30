The Los Angeles Dodgers activated shortstop Corey Seager from the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Seager has not played since May 15 due to a fractured right hand. A pitch hit him in the hand during a game against the Miami Marlins.
Seager, 26, has only played in 37 games so far this season. He was batting .265 with four home runs, seven doubles and 22 RBIs before the injury.
The 2016 National League Rookie of the Year and 2020 World Series MVP is returning to a newly-reinforced Dodgers squad that acquired the likes of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline Friday.
Turner played shortstop for the Washington Nationals, but with Seager back, he is expected to move to a different position; MLB Network reported he would become Los Angeles' second baseman, while he also has experience in center field.
--Field Level Media
