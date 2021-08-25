The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly, who was placed on the injured list Aug. 10, and optioned left-handed pitcher Victor Gonzalez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Kelly, 33, has made 31 relief appearances in 2021, going 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA and one save. He's also notched 35 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings.
His career numbers include a 3.87 ERA with 604 strikeouts over 10 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers.
Gonzalez, 25, is 3-1 in his second MLB season with a 3.57 ERA, one save and 33 strikeouts.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.