The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-hander Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list on Monday and optioned right-hander Jake Reed to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Gonzalez, 25, has been sidelined with left plantar fasciitis. He last pitched on July 5.
Gonzalez owns a 3-1 record with one save and a 2.57 ERA in 36 appearances (one start) this season. He is 6-1 with one save and a 2.05 ERA in 51 career appearances (two starts) with the Dodgers.
Reed, 28, has posted a 3.38 ERA without recording a decision in six appearances (one start) this season since joining the Dodgers on June 4. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels two days earlier.
--Field Level Media
