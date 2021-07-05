The Los Angeles Dodgers activated relief pitcher Scott Alexander from the 60-day injured list after a bout with shoulder inflammation.
To open a spot on the active roster, the club optioned left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Alexander, 31, was 0-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 13 appearances before being placed on the 10-day IL on May 3. He was subsequently transferred to the 60-day. He's in his fourth season with the Dodgers.
Cleavinger, 27, appeared in seven games since returning from the injured list on June 19. He is 2-3 in 15 overall appearances with a 2.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts. He made his first career start Sunday at Washington going a scoreless inning.
--Field Level Media
