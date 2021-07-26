The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the paternity list Monday, adding some much-needed punch as they open a three-game road series with the first-place San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
Muncy, 30, is hitting .272 this season with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs through 85 games with a .413 on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 in July with five homers and 21 RBIs in 18 games.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned infielder Sheldon Neuse to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Neuse, 26, is hitting .169 with three homers in 33 games for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers (61-40) trail the Giants (62-37) by two games in the National League West.
--Field Level Media
