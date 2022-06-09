The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the injured list on Thursday.

Muncy, 31, missed 11 games with left elbow inflammation. He batted .143 with a homer and two RBIs in four rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The two-time All-Star is batting just .150 with three homers and 14 RBIs through 41 games in his fifth season with the Dodgers.

In a corresponding transaction, Los Angeles optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

McKinstry, 27, was 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (36-20) leads the National League West by 1 1/2 games entering Thursday's series finale against the White Sox in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

