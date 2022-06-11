Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list to start Saturday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw had been sidelined due to inflammation in the right sacroiliac joint in his lower back. He last pitched for the Dodgers on May 7.

The 34-year-old Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts this season. He has struck out 32 and walked just three.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner became the Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts earlier this season. His total currently sits at 2,702.

Kershaw, who won NL MVP honors in 2014, has a 189-84 record and 2.48 ERA in 384 career appearances (381 starts). He is an eight-time All-Star.

Against the Giants, Kershaw has a record of 24-14 with a 1.88 ERA in 52 games (50 starts).

Los Angeles optioned left-hander Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bruihl, 24, was 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games with the Dodgers.

--Field Level Media

