The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw from the 60-day injured list to start Monday night against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kershaw, 33, was placed on the injured list on July 7 with left elbow inflammation.
The three-time Cy Young winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 18 starts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he plans on Kershaw pitching four innings or 60 pitches.
To make room for Kershaw, the Dodgers designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.
Souza, 32, was hitting only .152 in 17 games.
--Field Level Media
