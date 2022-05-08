Dmitry Bivol recorded a stunning upset of Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, defending his light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Bivol took the cards 115-113 across the board in a one-sided bout.

"I prove myself today, I'm the best (in my division)," Bivol said.

Alvarez, who was signed to face Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time on Sept. 17, said he wants an immediate rematch with Bivol.

"It doesn't end like this," said Alvarez. "No excuses, I lost today; he is a great boxer ... I felt his power. He comes in and he goes out. He manages his distance really well."

The loss was Alvarez's first since 2013, when he lost to Floyd Mayweather.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In