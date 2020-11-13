World No. 1 Dustin Johnson birdied to close his first round with a 65 to share the lead at the Masters Tournament with South Africa's Dylan Frittelli on Friday morning, before a quick 30-minute break led into the start of the second round.
England's Paul Casey was also at 7-under with a 65, even with Johnson and Frittelli through the opening 18 holes.
Rain interrupted play on Thursday, forcing some players to return to the course on Friday morning to finish Thursday's round.
Frittelli, in his second Masters, wasn't the only player to take advantage of friendly conditions that produced the best first-round scoring average in the history of the event.
The 94-entry field played the front nine played a collective 48-under par in the first round. The back nine played 6-under.
"It is nice, I feel like I'm on a good roll, feeling good with the golf swing," Johnson said. "We know how the golf course is playing, played nine holes here this morning. To turn around and go back out is a nice advantage."
Frittelli eagled the par-5 13th and birdied the next three holes to help him card a 32 on the back nine before he completed his first round on the front side.
Frittelli said he would grab a quick bite and get back in position to start the second round with a scheduled 10:25 a.m. ET start.
Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, 63, of Germany, was 4-under and tied for 10th after the first round. He was tied with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, among others, when he walked off the course early Friday.
Less than 25 minutes later, Langer was back on the tee box to begin the second round. Langer had 11 one-putts in the first round.
Langer and 62-year-old American Larry Mize, who stood at 2-under par, became the first pair of 60-plus golfers under to shoot 70 or under in the first round of any major.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, tied for 78th place after a first-round 75, entered the second round needing to shoot 67 to make the projected cut of 2-under par.
--Field Level Media
