Ouachita Baptist University is mourning the loss of senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough, who collapsed Sunday morning and subsequently died. He was 21.The university in Arkadelphia, Ark., announced his passing Sunday night.His cause of death is unknown.Yarbrough, from Texas, was an honorable mention All-Great American Conference selection following the 2021 season. He played in all 11 games and made 27 tackles.Division II Ouachita Baptist won its season opener on Thursday, defeating Oklahoma Baptist 42-32. The Tigers are scheduled to host Southern Nazarene on Saturday.--Field Level Media
