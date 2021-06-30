The PGA Tour Champions announced Wednesday that the Dick's Sporting Goods Open has been extended for three years and will be held at En-Joie Golf Club through at least 2024.
"We are excited to announce the three-year extension and continue our incredible partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods," said PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady. "Broome County has been an exceptional host of professional golf for half a century, and at this year's Dick's Sporting Goods Open, we're thrilled to celebrate the tournament's historic run at En-Joie Golf Club.
"This tournament is a perpetual player-favorite because of the outstanding fan support and warm welcome from the community. I'm confident that it will continue to be a premier event on the annual PGA TOUR Champions calendar."
The 2021 event begins Thursday in Endicott, N.Y. after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Doug Barron is the defending champion.
--Field Level Media
