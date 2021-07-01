The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Keegan Curtis.

Locastro, 28, is batting .178 with one homer, five RBIs and five stolen bases in 55 games this season.

The right-handed batter is a career .234 hitter with four homers, 29 RBIs and 31 steals in 200 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18) and Diamondbacks.

Curtis, 25, was drafted in the 22nd round by the Yankees in 2018. The right-hander is 1-1 with two saves and a 3.94 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season at Double-A Somerset. He has struck out 27 batters and walked seven in 16 innings.

--Field Level Media

