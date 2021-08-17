The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right-hander Taylor Widener from the injured list to have him start Tuesday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old Widener was placed on the IL last Thursday when he was scratched from a start against the San Diego Padres due to cold-like symptoms.

Widener is 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Arizona optioned right-hander Sean Poppen to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Poppen, 27, has a 4.05 ERA in six relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season.

